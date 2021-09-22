This company says its partnership will help eliminate $100 million in medical debt for 73,000 Utah residents
A total of $225 million dollars worth of medical debt is about to be wiped out, helping millions of Americans swimming in medical bills, and a Utah company has teamed up to help out. (Mark Wetzel, KSL-TV) SALT LAKE CITY — A total of $225 million dollars worth of medical debt is about to be wiped out, helping millions of Americans swimming in medical bills, and a Utah company has teamed up to help out.www.ksl.com
Comments / 0