This company says its partnership will help eliminate $100 million in medical debt for 73,000 Utah residents

SALT LAKE CITY — A total of $225 million dollars worth of medical debt is about to be wiped out, helping millions of Americans swimming in medical bills, and a Utah company has teamed up to help out.