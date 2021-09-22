New apportionment map proposal sees potential expansion of county commission
CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County could be going back to a seven-member commission within the next year and a half. A new proposed apportionment map released Friday by the county’s Apportionment Commission proposes seven districts in the county, which would bring the county back to seven commissioners for the first time since 2011. The Commission is tasked with drawing lines for new county commission districts based on 2020 Census data.www.threeriversnews.com
