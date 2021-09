After a very disappointing day yesterday, in which the Braves blew a three-run lead by allowing a five-run inning while the Phillies came back from a 6-0 deficit to win by six total runs, things are about to get weird. On Friday night, they’ll begin their series in San Diego by playing (at least) ten innings of baseball, spread across two games. And, oh yeah: they’ll be the home team in one of the games.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO