GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — With flu season approaching, Meijer is urging people to get their flu shots sooner rather than later. We know many people are tired of hearing about vaccines right now. However, COVID-19 is still a real concern and if people come down with the seasonal flu on top of COVID-19, the illness could be much worse for them and the impact could be greater on the health systems.”

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO