Taming the Wild Animal that is Healthcare Data

By Colin Hung
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreating healthcare data is easy. Wrangling it so that it is sharable, useable, and valuable is challenging. In fact, it may be the one thing that prevents healthcare organizations from utilizing advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics. The good news is that it can be done, you just have to choose the right data animal to tame.

