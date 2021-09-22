CCHD Releases Latest COVID-19 Count

(Undated) – The Crawford County Health Department is reporting a current “active” COVID-19 total of one-hundred-twenty-six. They also report four currently hospitalized as a result of the COVID-19 virus. To date, the CCHD reports that twenty-one-thousand-eight-hundred-twenty-three COVID-19 tests have been conducted resulting in three-thousand-one-hundred-forty-three positive cases. Health experts remind the public that the COVID-19 vaccination continues to be the best defense against serious illness as a result of the virus. Learn more at CCHD.net or by following the health department on Facebook.