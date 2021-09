(SPRINGFIELD) This is National Farm Safety and Health Week 2021. This year’s theme is “Farm Safety Yields Real Results.” While all farmers and ag-related workers are specifically reminded of being safe on the farm this week, it’s really a year round reminder to “think safety” first while working around the farm, whether at this time of the year, during the fall harvest, or during the spring planting season or during the off seasons as well. All protective guards and shields should be in place and everyone should take their time to remember “safety first” while working. To view free safety videos and more, go online to agrisafe.org.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO