Fleshy black plum and violet perfume introduce this luscious, softly textured blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre. Made with minimal new-oak influence, it's rich and rounded on the palate but maintains a freshness of black fruit and fine, furry tannins that are immediately pleasing. At peak now but should hold through 2025. Anna Lee C. Iijima.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO