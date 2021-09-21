CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Black life and business featured in ‘The Black World Guide’

By Miami Times Staff Report
miamitimesonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA comprehensive, 110-page guide to Black life is now available online for download at MiamiDade.gov/advocacy, courtesy of the Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board. Even under the economic strain of COVID-19 that placed many small and especially minority-owned businesses at risk, the advisory board managed to pull the guide together by partnering with several community organizations to compile the list of civic, professional, cultural and business organizations. The new version will remain in print until 2022.

