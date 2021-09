Former Blue Devil JJ Redick, who set the Duke and ACC career scoring records before going on to a long NBA career, has decided to call it a career. On his podcast, The Old Man and the Three, Redick said he was facing a serious operation on his Achilles which would involve basically shaving his heel bone and then reattaching the tendon and decided that, at 37, it was too much to overcome.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO