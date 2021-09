HOUSTON — METRO police are investigating a crash involving a bus that left one person dead Saturday night on the northside. Officers responded to the scene around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at Bennington Street and the Eastex Freeway. Police said a METRO bus and car collided, killing a passenger in the car and sending the drivers of both the car and the bus to the hospital.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO