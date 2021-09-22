CCDA Offering B2B Grant Help

(Undated) – The CCDA is offering help with the application process for the latest round of Back 2 Business grants. According to Crawford County Development Association Executive Director, Resa Shaner, the CCDA in coordination with Business Navigator Alliance and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, is hosting a B2B Grant Program technical assistance opportunity on Thursday, September 28th. This technical assistance session will be held at the University of Illinois Extension Office located at 301 S. Cross Street from 9 am – 11 am. Attendees will have access to a computer and be offered technical assistance, including digitizing required documents to apply for the B2B grant. Below is a list of items to bring and a link to learn more about the B2B Grants.