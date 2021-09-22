Fall Weather Expected This Weekend

(Undated) – It looks like we will be seeing a preview of fall weather the rest of this week and weekend. According to the National Weather Service, we can expect to see some very fall-like daytime highs in the lower 60s today and upper 60s tomorrow. Following a couple of days of lower temperatures will see a warm-up through the weekend and the early part of next week as temperatures return to the 70s and 80s. The early part of next week looks sunny and dry with daytime highs in the low 80s. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest weather information.