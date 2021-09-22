CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fall Weather Expected This Weekend

wtyefm.com
 5 days ago

(Undated) – It looks like we will be seeing a preview of fall weather the rest of this week and weekend. According to the National Weather Service, we can expect to see some very fall-like daytime highs in the lower 60s today and upper 60s tomorrow. Following a couple of days of lower temperatures will see a warm-up through the weekend and the early part of next week as temperatures return to the 70s and 80s. The early part of next week looks sunny and dry with daytime highs in the low 80s. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for the latest weather information.

www.wtyefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies And Warm Temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mostly clear skies continue in the days to come as temperatures remain warm. On Sunday night, it will be mostly clear with a low of 62. (Credit: CBS 2) On Monday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 84. (Credit: CBS 2) Sunshine continues for days! Highs will be near 80, lows near 60. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Conditions Ahead Of Overnight Storm Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High temperatures today should be a good five to ten degrees warmer than yesterday with highs near 80 degrees. I have Pittsburgh hitting 79° for a high. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) For the day, I will call our skies partly cloudy but most of our clouds will be in place before 8:00 a.m. and then after 4:00 p.m. The middle of the day should be mostly sunny. Wind speeds will be fairly strong this afternoon with winds hitting 15 to 20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) With today being so nice, it allows us to take a look ahead at what...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warm, Sunny Week Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Warm week ahead. Monday’s temperatures will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Dangerous swimming conditions extend into Tuesday. Tuesday’s temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Quiet and sunny weather holds through week’s end.  
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service
Terrebonne (OR) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Terrebonne

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Terrebonne: Sunday, September 26: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Monday, September 27: Chance of light rain then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Tuesday, September 28: Chance of rain
TERREBONNE, OR
Terrebonne (OR) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Terrebonne

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Terrebonne: Monday, September 27: Chance of light rain then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Tuesday, September 28: Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight; Wednesday, September 29:
TERREBONNE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Drier Weather Pattern With Less Humidity And Plenty Of Sunshine

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — What a difference a week makes! It is finally feeling a little bit more like fall South Florida style as temperatures were slightly cooler Monday morning and the humidity slightly lower courtesy of a cold front that moved in Sunday. South Florida woke up to temperatures mostly in the low 70s. It was 7 to 9 degrees cooler in comparison to Sunday in Broward and about 2 to 5 degrees cooler in Miami-Dade. Dewpoints have decreased as well and it does not feel as steamy as the past few weeks. Temperatures remain warm in the low 80s across the...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy