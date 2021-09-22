CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin mining will contribute just 0.9% to total global emissions by 2030, even in the most bullish price scenario: NYDIG

By Camomile Shumba
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNy7C_0c4QVnsy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLSWu_0c4QVnsy00
Mining machines

FEDERICO PARRA / Getty Images

  • Even if bitcoin hit $10 trillion by 2030, its emissions would still only account for less than 0.9% of the global total, an NYDIG report said.
  • Bitcoin mining currently produces fewer carbon emissions than aviation or air conditioning, the report said.
  • Back in 2019, bitcoin already used as much energy as the Philippines, according to Cambridge University data.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell .

Bitcoin mining will only contribute to 0.9% of global carbon emissions even if the coin's price were to hit a mind-boggling $10 trillion by 2030, according to a report by crypto technology company New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) earlier this week.

Bitcoin's emissions are mostly driven by the carbon intensity of the energy sources and consumption of the miners that scour the network. Bitcoin creation depends upon a "proof of work" system, where miners compete to assemble transactions on the blockchain and this requires vast amounts of power, much of it currently derived from fossil fuels.

In the past, bitcoin has faced a lot of criticism because of its energy consumption. Already in 2019, bitcoin already used as much energy as the Philippines, according to Cambridge University data . Elon Musk said on Twitter back in May that his Tesla electric vehicle maker would no longer accept any payment in bitcoin over concerns that its fossil fuel use was rapidly increasing.

However, the NYDIG report showed the situation is not quite as dire as many might fear.

"Bitcoin's absolute electricity consumption and carbon emissions are not significant in global terms," NYDIG said in its report.

Bitcoin mining only represents 0.1% of global carbon emissions right now, which was 33 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (MtCO2) in 2020, less than what aviation or air conditioning produces, the report said. After the Chinese crackdown on mining, bitcoin mining fell from consuming 92 terawatt hours (TWh) in March this year, to just 49 TWh by July, the report showed.

NYDIG said it had calculated the future energy consumption of bitcoin miners based on price trajectory, miners' energy mixes, activity, locations, economics, power prices and transaction fee volumes.

Prior to China's crackdown, most of the world's bitcoin miners were located there. But many have since relocated to countries that offer more environmentally friendly power sources, such as Iran or the United States.

"Over the longer term, the intensity of bitcoin's carbon emissions (and with it bitcoin's absolute carbon emissions) will decline, as the development of renewables continues and countries strive to decarbonize their electricity grids," the report said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Crypto-linked stocks plunge in Hong Kong, bitcoin steadies

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency-linked stocks dropped in Hong Kong on Monday morning, after Chinese authorities intensified their crackdown on the industry, while major cryptocurrencies steadied. Shares of crypto asset manager and trading firm Huobi Tech (1611.HK), an affiliate of Huobi Global, one of the world's largest exchanges,...
STOCKS
investing.com

On-Chain Metrics Turn Bullish For Bitcoin And Ethereum

Bitcoin and Ethereum were flashing multiple buy signals from an on-chain perspective. Bitcoin has seen a significant increase in idle tokens exchanging hands, which may lead to high volatility. The ETH supply on exchanges has plummeted, while prices sit in the “opportunity zone.”. BTC and ETH could soon resume their...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Miners Buy Power Plants to Mine BTC

According to the University of Cambridge’s Bitcoin Power Consumption Index, Bitcoin miners are expected to use approximately 130 terawatt-hours of energy (TWh). Bitcoin’s carbon dioxide emissions are about the same as in a country like Jordan, with a population of 10 million. The 24-hour trading volume is at $32.716 billion.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

Robinhood Reports 'Partial Outage' For Cryptocurrency Trading On Its Platform

Commission-free retail brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) reported a "partial outage" on its cryptocurrency trading platform early Monday. What Happened: According to a status update on Robinhood’s website at 12 p.m. ET, the platform is investigating an issue with cryptocurrency trading. “We are experiencing issues with crypto trading. We are...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Air Conditioning#Energy System#Global Emissions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Philippines
Country
China
inputmag.com

China declares bitcoin illegal as much of the world remains bullish

Sometime today, the People’s Bank of China updated its website with a stark statement: “Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities.” It’s the most explicit yet China has made in its vendetta against cryptocurrency. The global market took a medium-sized nosedive after the news began to circulate. The price...
ECONOMY
KXLY

It Just Got Easier to Mine Bitcoin at Home

Want to sit in your pajamas, drink your coffee and mine some bitcoin from your bedroom? Well, you can. Compass Mining, which sells bitcoin mining equipment and services, announced this week that it’s launching a direct-to-consumer mining service, allowing miners to set up shop in their own homes. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts...
MARKETS
gcaptain.com

Worldwide Energy Shortage Shows Up in Surging Coal, Gas and Oil Prices

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) – Record gas and electricity prices in Europe, record coal prices in China, multiyear-high gas prices in the United States and oil prices well above their real long-term average are all manifestations of the same global energy shortage. In the aftermath of the coronavirus recession, energy...
TRAFFIC
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Prints Bullish Pattern, Why Close Above $44K Is Critical

Bitcoin price started a decent increase above the $42,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC is now eyeing a key upside break above the $44,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the $42,000 and $43,000 resistance levels. The price is still trading below $44,000 and the 100 hourly...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin mining estimated to represent 0.9% of global carbon emissions in 2030

A new study from the New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) has projected that Bitcoin’s energy consumption will remain below 0.5% of the global total over the next decade. NYDIG published its 'Bitcoin Net Zero' research paper this month, finding that Bitcoin’s energy consumption and carbon emissions will not skyrocket...
INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy