The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is running out of patience as the City of New Bedford continues to drag its feet over restarting the federally mandated upgrades to the water and wastewater infrastructure. The EPA is threatening fines of up to $56,000 per day unless the work resumes, pronto. The upgrades are required under the federal Clean Water Act and will be performed, one way or another.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO