Loudoun County, VA

Are Critical Race Theory, Wokeness and COVID-19 making more people pay more attention to school board politics?

By Kendall Tietz
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Despite the recent uproar in school board meetings around the country the trend isn’t unusual historically, and it isn’t clear whether the issues causing a culture war in America’s schools are more salient than those of the past, multiple experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation. In recent months, parents...

