Why Hasn’t Daphne Gottlieb Won a Lambda Literary Award?

Though I can no longer recall how I came to know her, this I can tell you: When you want to meet Daphne Gottlieb, you make an appointment and get on the calendar. She’s not the kind you run into just by chance on the street—in part because she’s a shut-in, shut in with her animals and her collection of things in jars. She will occasionally emerge with a manuscript that will slowly wrap its claws around your guts and pull on them just hard enough to make you remember that there have been a few painful moments when you wish you were never born because of some things you decided to do to help make yourself feel alive.