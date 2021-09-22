Which Politician do You Trust?

Rep. Liz Cheney says she was wrong to oppose gay marriage in the past, a stand that once split her family.Cheney, R-Wyo., a fierce critic of fellow Republican Donald Trump also tells CBS News' “60 Minutes” that she views her reelection campaign as the most important House race in the nation as forces aligned with the former president try to unseat her. She voted to impeach Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.In the interview aired Sunday night, Cheney said she had little affection for President Joe Biden who she believes...

