Jana Rush’s ‘Painful Enlightenment’ Exists on Footwork’s Outer Edges

Earlier in his career, Henry Threadgill shifted his bands around quite a bit. His working relationships with Air, the Henry Threadgill Sextett, Very Very Circus, and Make a Move were all very fruitful on the recording front, but none of them lasted longer than nine years. By the time he started recording with the band Zooid in 2001, it was probably anyone’s guess as to how long until the acclaimed saxophonist/flutist/bandleader/composer felt he had reached the end of this particular road. Twenty years on, Zooid are still chugging. In the preceding decade, they took a break from recording, allowing Threadgill to compose three albums worth of new music for two new bands, Ensemble Double Up and 14 or 15 Kestra: Agg.

MUSIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO