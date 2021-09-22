CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jana Rush’s ‘Painful Enlightenment’ Exists on Footwork’s Outer Edges

By Bruce Miller
Cover picture for the articleWhat Painful Enlightenment, the second LP from long-time house DJ and footwork experimentalist Jana Rush has in common with her debut, 2017’s Pariah, is the tendency to seemingly craft tracks where tempos circle each other, occasionally colliding. She is deft at dropping a slower melody – a jazzy piano tinkle, for example – in a caldron with twitchy BPMs, making the listener unsettled, wobbly. The results are disorienting and slippery, at once calming and migraine-inducing.

