Canada-based VoIP provider VoIP.ms is still battling a week-long, massive ransom distributed denial of-service (DDoS) attack. The company, which provides internet telephony services to businesses across the US and Canada, was hit by a DDoS attack on September 16, with the company confirming via Twitter: "At the moment we carry on with the labor of alleviating the effects caused by the massive DDoS directed at our infrastructure. We continue to work full-on re-establishing all of our services so we can have you connected."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO