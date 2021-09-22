Sheriff: Driver Killed After Logging Truck Overturns In NE Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 60-year-old Chisholm man is dead after the logging truck he was driving overturned in northeastern Minnesota.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Tuesday at around 6:18 p.m. at Townline Road and Long Lake Road in Makinen. Emergency responders were dispatched to the area after a passerby reported that a semi tractor-trailer rolled at the intersection.
The driver and only occupant, identified as Wayne Robbins, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office says an investigation revealed Robbins was driving a fully loaded logging truck when he “failed to negotiate a sweeping left hand curve” in the road. That’s when the logging truck entered the west ditch and overturned.
Robbins, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation into the crash continues.
