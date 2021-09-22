CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THREE MORE WAYNE COUNTY RESIDENTS DIE WITH COVID-19

By Jeff Lane
kicks96.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wayne County, IN)--Wayne County reported three new Covid-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 222. The number of Covid-19 patients at Reid Health has also risen to 86. All 14 of the Covid-19 patients in the Reid ICU Wednesday morning are unvaccinated. The county also reported 50 additional new cases Tuesday. The number of cases in recent days has dropped. Still, if recent daily averages hold, Wayne County will surpass the 10,000 case mark at some point in the next two or three days. As of Wednesday morning, the county has had 9897 cases.

kicks96.com

Comments / 2

