Investigation into alleged misconduct involving Proctor football team, Friday's game canceled

Proctor schools have confirmed that there is an investigation underway involving their high school football team. Superintendent John Engelking said in a statement, "Proctor Public Schools has been made aware of student misconduct on the Proctor High School Football Team. The Proctor Police Department is currently investigating the misconduct with the full cooperation of Proctor Public Schools. At this point, the specific allegations and the nature of the complaint are not public data. Because student data is protected under the Minnesota Data Privacy Act and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), and we can't comment further on the investigation."