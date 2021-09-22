Gartner Analyst Alan Dayley Joins BigID’s Strategic Team

RSG Media enables entertainment brands to manage metadata in one place with the launch of R3M. RSG Media Systems has announced the beta launch of R3M designed to enable Operators, Platforms, Programmers, and Studios to manage the metadata associated to their content assets in one place. The descriptive metadata about these assets has grown increasingly important with the explosion of OTT platforms competing for subscribers. These platforms rely on robust metadata to drive personalization and recommendations.

