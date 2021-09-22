Gartner Analyst Alan Dayley Joins BigID’s Strategic Team
Dayley brings more than 30 years of software and data management industry knowledge, expertise, and insights to BigID. BigID, the leader in reimagining data management, announced today that Alan Dayley, former Gartner VP and Analyst for metadata management, master data management, and data governance, has joined BigID. Previously, Alan spent 14 years at Gartner while co-authoring Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management and Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management (MDM). In addition, Alan initiated industry coverage for unstructured data management as the lead author and initiator of Gartner’s Market Guide for File Analysis Software.martechseries.com
