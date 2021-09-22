Playstation News: First Class Trouble’s intergalactic shenanigans coming to PS5
We’re so excited to announce that First Class Trouble is coming to PlayStation 5. Let the chaos in space begin!. Developed by Invisible Walls, First Class Trouble is a social deduction party game where six people play together aboard a luxury space cruiser. At the start of each game, four players will be randomly selected to be Residents, cooperatively trying to shut down a rogue A.I. at the heart of the ship. The other two players will be Personoids, who will lie, deceive, and do whatever it takes to stop them!gamingideology.com
Comments / 0