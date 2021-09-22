Playstation News: First Class Trouble’s intergalactic shenanigans coming to PS5

The current design of the PlayStation 5 has been incredibly difficult to come by for the better part of a year now, but some fans think that Sony might be offering a new color in the near future: Midnight Black. Earlier today, PlayStation revealed its upcoming Midnight Black Pulse 3D wireless headset, which will match the current controller option. The coloration is very sleek, and it has led to a lot of speculation on social media that a Midnight Black console might be in the works. That color would match well with the majority of PlayStation's past consoles, but nothing has been announced, as of this writing. Fans that already own the system would even settle for some new faceplates for the PS5! Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed just yet, so for now, fans will just have to wait and see what gets revealed next.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO