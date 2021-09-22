CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

RICHMOND MAN SENTENCED TO PROBATION FOR FATAL CRASH

By Jeff Lane
kicks96.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Muncie, IN)--A plea agreement has resulted in only probation for a Richmond man who had been accused of driving under the influence of marijuana and causing a fatal crash on U.S. 35 just outside of Muncie. 45-year-old Andrew Martin, who was also from Richmond, died in the crash on New Year’s Eve of 2018. 27-year-old Brandon Martin pled guilty this week to operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood. Brandon Martin this week blamed the crash on heavy rain.

