Peacock Is Making A Pitch Perfect Show With A Star From The Movies

Elite Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen up, Pitches! It may have been four years since the last Pitch Perfect film hit the big screen, but it’s time to start warming up those vocal cords, because the a cappella competitions are back on. The film franchise, which Comcast’s NBC Universal owns, is being spun off into a TV series for the company’s streaming service, Peacock. But there’s a twist. (Because when isn’t there a twist?) The news about Peacock’s Pitch Perfect reveals the main cast will feature someone fans of the Bellas def weren’t expecting.

www.elitedaily.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Max Handelman
Person
Adam Devine
Person
Elizabeth Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#A Cappella#Nbc Universal#Peacock S Pitch Perfect#Barden University#Uso#Treblemakers#The Pitch Perfect Tv
