CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan health officer 'broken' after threats tied to mask order

By Associated Press
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353pat_0c4QMq2S00

The public health officer in the Grand Rapids area said he's a victim of “brute mob hatred” after ordering masks in schools in Kent County to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Adam London told county commissioners that a woman tried to run his vehicle off the road in August immediately after the mask order. He is no longer making public appearances because of concerns about violence.

Angry residents have expressed their disgust about the order at public meetings. County commissioners can't overrule London.

“There is a sickness in America ... far more insidious than COVID," London said in an Aug. 22 email, two days after his mask order.

London's email was reported by the Michigan Advance and pursued by other news organizations.

“I need help. My team and I are broken,” London wrote. “I’m about done. I’ve done my job to the best of my ability. I’ve given just about everything to Kent County, and now I’ve given some more of my safety. If you want to fire me, or censure me, or pass a resolution condemning me, by all means please proceed."

The sheriff's office confirmed that London called authorities after the road incident.

"I want you to know that I will not needlessly expose myself (or my family for that matter) to the brute mob hatred that is crudely evident in a vocal and energized minority,” London told commissioners.

Two Republican state lawmakers who have threatened to pull funding from the local health department because of the mask order are condemning the threats, WOOD-TV reported.

“Violence, and threats of violence, against public officials are unacceptable in civil society,” said Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker.

Comments / 6

Shirl T
4d ago

LOL the ppl are pissed! let the ppl decide, if you want your kids to wear a mask fine wear a mask if you don't that's fine too don't, simple solutions. Remember we are supposed to be living in the free country ppl free to make our OWN decisions for what is right for OUR OWN children.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Health
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Coronavirus
Kent County, MI
Coronavirus
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Kent County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Kent County, MI
Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam London
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#The Mask#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy