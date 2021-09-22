CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Seven arrested in sex trafficking demand suppression operation

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 5 days ago
Officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office say they participated in a multi-agency sex trafficking demand suppression operation that ended in seven arrests.

Six adult men from five different Wisconsin counties and one from a different state were arrested and referred to the District Attorney’s Office for charges that include Pandering, Solicitation of Prostitutes and Operating Under the Influence.

The SCSO assisted the Elkhart Lake Police Department, Kohler Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Sheboygan Police Department, Sheboygan Falls Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations in the operation.

The intent of the operation is to be proactive in addressing human trafficking in the community.

