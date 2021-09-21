Beats & Boxing: How Music Adds Power to Ken Burns’ ‘Muhammad Ali’
Jennifer Dunnington creates emotions for a living. An Emmy-winning music producer and music editor who’s worked on Spotlight, The Wolf of Wall Street, and In the Heights, Dunnington has to find — or create — the perfect piece of music to complement a scene. Does the scene need a gloomy undertone? Is there tension bubbling right under the surface? Is a character guardedly optimistic? Music can help convey these pivotal emotional cues while also introducing momentum and drama.www.wfmt.com
