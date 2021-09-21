CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beats & Boxing: How Music Adds Power to Ken Burns’ ‘Muhammad Ali’

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Dunnington creates emotions for a living. An Emmy-winning music producer and music editor who’s worked on Spotlight, The Wolf of Wall Street, and In the Heights, Dunnington has to find — or create — the perfect piece of music to complement a scene. Does the scene need a gloomy undertone? Is there tension bubbling right under the surface? Is a character guardedly optimistic? Music can help convey these pivotal emotional cues while also introducing momentum and drama.

Kentucky New Era

'Muhammad Ali': A Kentucky Conversation | KET

Join KET’s Renee Shaw for this virtual panel discussion that reflects on Muhammad Ali’s life and impact in Kentucky and around the world. Guests include Carlos Dixon, Alice & Wade Houston, and Tori Murden McClure. Sarah Burns, co-writer and director of 'Muhammad Ali' discusses the film's ahead of its its Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 premiere.
WITF

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali brings to life one of the most indelible figures of the 20th century. Muhammad Ali brings to life one of the best-known and most indelible figures of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated millions of fans throughout the world with his mesmerizing combination of speed, grace, and power in the ring, and charm and playful boasting outside of it. Ali insisted on being himself unconditionally and became a global icon and inspiration to people everywhere.
thehendersonnews.com

Roush Review: Ken Burns’ Dynamic Portrait of Muhammad Ali Is a Knockout

As punchy as its charismatic subject, so full of twists and turns that it earns a “To be continued…” teaser after each episode, Ken Burns’ majestic four-night portrait of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali — written and co-directed by his daughter Sarah Burns and her husband David McMahon — delivers a knockout of sheer narrative power.
eriereader.com

Muhammad Ali Screening & Boxing Exhibition

Join us for an intimate screening of clips from the upcoming film MUHAMMAD ALI by Ken Burns, along with a discussion about Ali's life and legacy with local leaders. We will finish the night with a special boxing exhibition by students of Erie Boxing Academy. Register at: www.WQLN.org/Ali Watch MUHAMMAD ALI beginning on September 19th at 8:00 pm on WQLN PBS or PBS Passport.
respect-mag.com

Spotify and Ken Burns Release Playlist for New Documentary Muhammad Ali Premiering 9/19 on PBS

MUHAMMAD ALI, the award winning filmmaker worked with Spotify exclusively for a playlist of songs featured in the film, Music from Muhammad Ali. Premiering on PBS on September 19, the four-part series follows the life of one of the most consequential men of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated fans with his combination of speed, agility and power in the ring, and his charm, wit and outspokenness outside of it.
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Muhammad Ali’ by Ken Burns Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Legendary documentarian Ken Burns is ditching wildlife and history to focus on one of sports’ most influential figures — Muhammad Ali. The four-part docuseries will focus on Ali’s life as a boxer and a controversial political icon. You can watch all four episodes of Muhammad Ali starting September 19 on PBS. You can watch it live in the PBS App or on-demand with the PBS Documentaries Channel.
FanSided

How to watch the Muhammad Ali documentary, part 1, on PBS

How to watch the Muhammad Ali documentary, part 1, on PBS. Everyone has been waiting for the four-part Ken Burns documentary Muhammad Ali to air and it’s almost time. The film is sure to be a crowd pleaser with combat sports fans around the world. There’s been nothing quite like this and with PBS behind it, you know it’s going to be good.
actionnewsnow.com

'Muhammad Ali' lets Ken Burns go four fascinating rounds with the champ's life and legacy

Floating and stinging as it explores the boxing icon's life inside the ring and out, "Muhammad Ali" is another epic Ken Burns-produced dive into the life of an influential 20th-century figure, coming on the heels of "Hemingway." Much has said about Ali, but going the distance with this four-part PBS documentary makes it feel like, well, the greatest.
Buffalo News

Jeff Simon: Ken Burns hits the right mark in his latest for PBS, 'Muhammad Ali'

I choked up a little the last time I tried to tell our family's Muhammad Ali story to a colleague. I think you'll understand why when I explain. My daughter was 7 when my late wife and I decided the time was right to expose her to one of our favorite places on earth: New York City, with its theater and myriad other pleasures.
