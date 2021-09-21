Beats & Boxing: How Music Adds Power to Ken Burns’ ‘Muhammad Ali’

Muhammad Ali brings to life one of the most indelible figures of the 20th century. Muhammad Ali brings to life one of the best-known and most indelible figures of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated millions of fans throughout the world with his mesmerizing combination of speed, grace, and power in the ring, and charm and playful boasting outside of it. Ali insisted on being himself unconditionally and became a global icon and inspiration to people everywhere.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO