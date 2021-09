In an interview with the LA Times, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer opened up about his team's rivalry with the Los Angeles Lakers, saying quote: 'For a long time the Clippers were nothing, so nobody had to pay attention, and for people who had been Lakers fans forever, there's no threat... Well, we've gotten pretty good… We're actually serious, you can see we're serious, we're not the old screwed-up franchise in town… We're coming. We're not cheap and crappy. We're in.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Steve Ballmer's comments.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO