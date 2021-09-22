We’ve seen listeria-based food recalls in the past , and now we have another one involving bagged packages of Kale from Kroger. The national supermarket chain announced a voluntary recall a few days ago with respect to its 16-ounce bags of Kale. During regular testing, listeria monocytogenes were found in some bags.

Which Kale product is subject to the food recall?

The bags of Kale subject to the food recall all have Korger branding. More specifically, they all have a UPC of 11110-18170 and a best by date of 09-18-2021. Both of these figures should be visible on the front of the package.

The contaminated bags were available in the following states: Recall Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

What are listeria symptoms?

A product contaminated with listeria can cause serious symptoms in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune symptoms. Even otherwise healthy adults can still experience symptoms like fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Even more worrisome is that listeria can cause serious pregnancy complications. In some instances, it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a newborn with a listeria infection can exhibit the following symptoms:

Little interest in feeding

Irritability

Fever

Vomiting

Difficulty breathing

To date, there have been no reports of individuals being adversely impacted by the aforementioned food recall. Krogers urgers anyone with questions about the recall to contact the company at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday. The line is open from 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM EST, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 AM to 9:30 PM EST.

Suffice it to say, if you have a bag of Kroger-brand Kale, you should throw it away immediately. You can also take the bags back to a nearby store for a full refund.

The post If you have this vegetable in your fridge, throw it out immediately appeared first on BGR .