Billy & Billy Pro use AI and robotics to help create the perfect selfie
Whether you’re an influencer or an enthusiast, it’s fun to try and find that perfect camera shot. Sometimes it can be downright frustrating. Ring lights and stands go a long way, but it can still be challenging–especially if you’re trying to take more advanced pictures or capture more movement in your video. The Billy & Billy Pro Kickstarter campaign is offering a product that could revolutionize self-capturing media. It uses a combination of technologies, like artificial intelligence and even robotics to assist you, and we’re here to take a closer look at it. Let’s check it out!thegadgetflow.com
