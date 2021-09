BAKER CITY – Baker City Fire and Rescue has announced that burn permits are now available. According to the department, “after careful consideration and in coordination with our state partners, we will relax the fire danger to moderate and remove the burn restrictions that have been in place over the summer. The lower temperatures and last week’s rain have helped but not eliminate all risks. Please be considerate of your neighbors and follow the burn permit rules /ordinance.”

BAKER CITY, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO