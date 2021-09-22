CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Watchdog finds ‘truly shocking’ failings after baby death at prison

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1IWI_0c4QGDhN00
Undated photo of HMP Bronzefield, in Ashford, Surrey. (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

A newborn baby died after a teenage girl gave birth alone in a cell in Europe’s largest women’s prison despite calling staff for help, according to a damning report.

The 18-year-old and her lifeless child were not discovered at HMP Bronzefield in Middlesex, for a full 12 hours after she initially called for a nurse in September 2019, said the watchdog, which found a string of failings in her care.

The mother, known as Ms A, should never have been allowed to give birth without medical assistance at the privately run jail, prisons and probation ombudsman (PPO) Sue McAllister concluded.

Her findings, published on Wednesday, highlighted a catalogue of “troubling weaknesses” in the way the prison and healthcare services handled the mother’s care, and made a slew of recommendations for improvements in handling pregnant prisoners.

Ms A gave birth alone in her cell overnight without medical assistance. This should never have happened

Ms A was behind bars for the first time, facing a charge of robbery. The report described her as vulnerable, having had a “traumatic childhood” and she was thought to have a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

She was “sad, angry and very scared” that her baby would be taken away from her, had said she would “kill herself or someone else” if this happened, engaged “minimally or not at all” with the midwifery team at Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Trust (ASPH) in Surrey, and all ante-natal care, including refusing to attend appointments for scans.

But staff at the Sodexo-run prison appeared to regard her as “difficult and having a bad attitude”, the report said.

Ms A rang her call bell asking for a nurse just after 8pm on September 26 but one was not sent for. She told inspectors she “gave up” when her subsequent calls less than half an hour later were not answered.

The report said Ms A described being in “constant pain” and ended up having to sit on the toilet before passing out. After delivering the baby, she “managed to bite through the umbilical cord” before wrapping her baby – who was “purple and not breathing” – in a towel. She put the placenta in the bin, tried to wipe up the blood on the floor and got into bed with the baby.

Prison staff did not discover what had happened until after 8am the following day. Ambulance crews were called but the child could not be saved.

A pathologist has been unable to determine whether the baby was born alive or was stillborn, and so far no inquest has taken place.

Ms McAllister said: “Ms A gave birth alone in her cell overnight without medical assistance. This should never have happened.”

Her report found:

– Maternity services at Bronzefield were “outdated and inadequate” and contact with health professionals was limited.

– The care by Ms A’s midwives was “inflexible, unimaginative and insufficiently trauma-informed”.

– A “lack of clarity” about the due date, and staff working on Ms A’s block did not know she might give birth imminently.

– “Several missed opportunities” to carry out checks in the days leading up to the birth which might have led to her labour being discovered.

– The response to her calls for a nurse the day before were “completely inadequate”.

Ms A’s lawyer Elaine Macdonald, of Tuckers Solicitors, branded the failings “truly shocking”, and called for the concerns raised to be “urgently and fully examined”.

Dr Kate Paradine, chief executive of the charity Women In Prison, said the Government must stop putting new mothers and pregnant women behind bars, adding: “Every child deserves to get the best start in life but that will never be in prison.”

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab described the events as “harrowing, unacceptable and should never happen to any woman or child” but said “important improvements” have been made to the care received by women in custody.

Prison director Vicky Robinson and hospital trust chief executive Suzanne Rankin both said they were “deeply sorry” for the death and vowed that improvements were being made.

The NHS has since taken over the healthcare budget for maternity services at the prison.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bronzefield infant death: Teenage woman gave birth alone in prison cell despite calling for help, report finds

A woman whose baby died during childbirth at Bronzefield jail was left to give birth alone in her cell despite calling for help multiple times, a new investigation reveals. A damning report by the Prison and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) highlights a series of failings in the care for Ms A, 18, who lost her newborn child on 27 September 2019 at HMP Bronzefield, Europe’s largest women’s jail.
WORLD
BBC

HMP Bronzefield baby death: Mother was 'failed' says inspectors

An 18-year-old inmate who lost her baby at Europe's largest women's prison should never have given birth alone in her cell, according to a critical report from inspectors. The baby died in September 2019 at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman report found a series of failings...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dreddsinfo.com

Mother Attacks Mountain Lion After It Drags Her Five-Year-Old Son Across Lawn

A California mother held nothing back after attacking a mountain lion with her bare hands when she saw the big cat dragging her son across their front lawn. The incident took place in Calabasas on Thursday when the woman spotted the mountain lion attacking her five-year-old son while he was playing near his home.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Women Behind Bars#Alcohol Abuse#Uk#Ppo#Hospitals Nhs Trust#Asph#Sodexo#Bronzefield#Tuckers Solicitors#Nhs
The Independent

Instagram model strangled to death in what police believe to be a murder-suicide

A popular Instagram model was strangled to death in an apparent murder-sucide, according to police in Texas.Janae Gagnier, who had 2.6m Instagram followers and was known online as Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead in her apartment in the Houston suburb of Richmond.Police say they found her body when they were called to the home to carry out a wellness check, but did not see any sign of forced entry.Authorities say that a man suspected of killing the 33-year-old was also found dead inside the apartment.Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, of Florida, died from “multiple sharp force trauma”, and his death...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man stabbed woman in supermarket with syringe filled with semen

A man has been jailed for 10 years after he stabbed a woman with a syringe filled with his semen in a supermarket.Thomas Byron Stemen, of Maryland, America, was caught on CCTV stabbing Katie Peters with a syringe on 18 February 2020.He told the victim: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” as he injected her in her buttocks.At the time, Ms Peters told Fox5 that she had “no idea” what was in the syringe. “It could be rat poison, HIV, trucks, I don’t know what’s in that needle,” she said. “Trucks” can be used as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Country
U.K.
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
RELATIONSHIPS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Collared: Georgia man gets prison after dog finds meth-filled bag

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A southwest Georgia man, collared by a dog that found a bag full of narcotics, will spend 75 months in federal prison. Timothy Bernard Reese, 44, of Meigs, also must serve three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office from the Middle District of Georgia.
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy