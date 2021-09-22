Watch U.S. Reps. Michael McCaul and Henry Cuellar talk about the Texas-Mexico border at 11 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar spoke this morning on the border. He says this surge has no signs of stopping anytime soon. In an interview segment the congressman said, “But I can also understand that at least, what I understand, there’s at least another 30,000 Haitians in Mexico right now, another 30,000 in Columbia. I understand there are about 15,000 Haitians in Panama, so this surge of Haitians is not gonna stop anytime soon. Are they coming directly from Haiti? No. Are they flying in from Chile and Brazil and other countries? Yes. Again it’s a very difficult situation and I’ve been telling the administration since the transition team, since December 11th of last year, that there are folks who are getting the impression that this border is gonna be open and they feel that that they have an opportunity to come into the United States.”

LAREDO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO