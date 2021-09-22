CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Watch U.S. Reps. Michael McCaul and Henry Cuellar talk about the Texas-Mexico border at 11 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival

By The Texas Tribune
fortworthreport.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, has represented Texas’ 28th Congressional District since 2005. Before that, he also served as a member of the Texas House and as Texas secretary of state.

fortworthreport.org

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Cuellar discusses Haitians' trip to Texas border

A recent surge of Haitian migrants converging on the Texas town of Del Rio captured the attention of many around the nation this week as the individuals made their way from the island of Haiti to the Texas-Mexico border despite the obvious challenges presented in making that happen. And this...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Congressman Henry Cuellar speaks on Haitian situation at the border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar spoke this morning on the border. He says this surge has no signs of stopping anytime soon. In an interview segment the congressman said, “But I can also understand that at least, what I understand, there’s at least another 30,000 Haitians in Mexico right now, another 30,000 in Columbia. I understand there are about 15,000 Haitians in Panama, so this surge of Haitians is not gonna stop anytime soon. Are they coming directly from Haiti? No. Are they flying in from Chile and Brazil and other countries? Yes. Again it’s a very difficult situation and I’ve been telling the administration since the transition team, since December 11th of last year, that there are folks who are getting the impression that this border is gonna be open and they feel that that they have an opportunity to come into the United States.”
LAREDO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Soboroff
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Michael Mccaul
goodmorningamerica.com

Exclusive: Obama says US 'desperately needs' Biden agenda, supports taxing the rich

President Biden's far-reaching multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda, in peril because of Democratic infighting, is getting a prominent boost from former President Barack Obama, who told ABC News in an exclusive interview that the country "desperately needs" the programs and that he supports taxing the wealthy to help support the package. “You're...
POTUS
Atlanta Daily World

Inhumane treatment of Haitian Migrants at U.S. Border is deplorable

Black Southern Women’s Collective Condemns Treatment of Haitian Migrants at U.S. Border; Urges Humanitarian Relief. The Black Southern Women’s Collective today raised their voices with advocacy groups centering Black immigrants and condemned the inhumane treatment of Haitian migrants at the southern border. The group released the following statement:. “Humanitarianism does...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Tribune#Texas House#Mexico
The Independent

US-Russia set 2nd round of strategic talks under Biden admin

The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Trump calls US ‘humiliated’ after Afghanistan, Haitian migrants crisis

​Former President ​Donald Trump on Monday seized on the Homeland Security secretary’s admission that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants had been released into the US and the Biden administration’s bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan to say “we are a Nation humiliated like never before.”. ​”​All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Poll: Good news for Biden’s agenda

We have some fresh polling results from our weekly collaboration with Morning Consult, and they offer some good news for President JOE BIDEN, whose domestic policy agenda continues to poll above his job approval number, and a warning sign for both parties on a potential shutdown or default. The bipartisan...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho lawmakers join Senate GOP to block debate on broad bill that would raise debt ceiling

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Idaho lawmakers join Senate GOP to block debate on broad bill that would raise debt ceiling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Missouri Independent

Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Cassidy, Kennedy join Senate GOP to torpedo U.S. government funding bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Cassidy, Kennedy join Senate GOP to torpedo U.S. government funding bill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
rnbcincy.com

Right-Wing Support For Border Patrol Grows After Agents Whip Haitian Migrants With Horse Reins

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the more telling responses to the humanitarian crisis at the nation’s southern border has been the readiness and willingness by right-wing conservatives to embrace Border Patrol despite — or because — its agents used horse reins to whip Haitian migrants in an attempt to keep them from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
mediaite.com

TX Gov. Abbott Dodges When Pressed by Chris Wallace on Whether He’d Support Rape, Incest Exceptions in Abortion Law

Chris Wallace repeatedly confronted Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sunday on whether he would support a rape and incest exception for the state’s abortion law. The seriously controversial law does not currently carve out those exceptions, and when Abbott was recently asked about that, he gave the rather stunning answer that “Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets.”
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Senate Republicans block legislation to avert government shutdown

Republican Senators voted against a resolution that would have kept the government open and lifted the debt limit to prevent a default on the nation’s credit.The Senate voted 49-49 after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, switched his vote so he could bring the measure up again. Mr Schumer criticised Republicans for putting the nation’s credit at risk. “The Republican Party has solidified itself as the party of default, the party that says America doesn’t pay its debts” Mr Schumer said on the floor of the Senate after the vote. “Republicans would let the country default for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy