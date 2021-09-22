CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Oxford Biomedica revenues double after Covid vaccine contract boost

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYX8A_0c4QFqiZ00
Staff work in a laboratory at Oxbox Biomedica (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Oxford Biomedica has said Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing contracts helped revenues more than double over the first half of 2021.

The gene and cell therapy group saw shares jump on Wednesday after it also announced an investment from vaccine developer Serum Institute of India.

Oxford Biomedica said its revenues for the six months to June soared by 139% as a result of its vaccine agreement with AstraZeneca.

It said the production contract will mean revenue in the second half will stay at similar levels.

The group’s bioprocessing and commercial development arm saw a 223% leap in revenues over the past six months due to vaccine production, it said.

The company also confirmed that Serum Institute of India invested £50 million in the company in exchange for shares worth 3.9% of the FTSE 250 group.

John Dawson, Oxford Biomedica’s chief executive, said: “Everyone at Oxford Biomedica can be truly proud of what they have continued to achieve in 2021.

“The tireless commitment of the whole team has helped to save thousands of lives, in line with our mission, whilst gaining global recognition for our role in the fight against Covid-19.

“The exceptional financial results that we have reported reflect our strong progress across the business as we continue to demonstrate our world-leading expertise in gene and cell therapy.”

Analysts at Liberum hailed a “strong set” of results and highlighted that earnings projections of between £35 million and £40 million for the current year are ahead of previous forecasts.

Shares in the company increased by 5.6% to 1,561p in early trading.

Comments / 0

Related
phillyvoice.com

A second shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosts protection against COVID-19

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first shot offers 94% protection against infection, an efficacy rating comparable to those the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines produced during clinical trials, new data shows. Company-led research found antibody levels were 4-6 times higher than after...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Serum Institute Of India#Liberum
Financial Times

Covid mission provides a boost for the vaccine industry

Expert coverage of how business and the economy are recovering, post-pandemic. Delivered 3 times a week. As worrying reports of a new, fast-spreading coronavirus variant ripped through the British media last year, setting the UK apart from the rest of the world and heaping more pressure on its National Health Service, the leader of one vaccine maker provided a salve.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Salesforce Stock Gets Boost After Upbeat Revenue Prediction

Salesforce.com, Inc (NYSE:CRM) this morning lifted its full-year 2022 revenue forecast to a slightly higher range of $26.25 billion to $26.35 billion, and initiated a full-year revenue outlook of $31.65 billion to $31.80 billion, blowing past analysts' estimates. The company cited rising demand for its cloud-based software as more people adopt a hybrid work style, due to the pandemic.
STOCKS
The Independent

Oxford vaccine chief struggling to raise funding for non-Covid jabs

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, the scientist behind the Oxford Covid vaccine, has revealed that her team is struggling to raise funding for their work developing jabs against other infectious diseases, calling it a failure of government and investors to learn vital lessons from the pandemic. Despite leading the development of...
WORLD
AFP

Pfizer launches mRNA flu vaccine trial

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer said Monday it had begun a clinical trial to test an influenza vaccine designed with the same mRNA technology behind its successful Covid-19 shot. "The Covid-19 pandemic allowed us to deliver on the immense scientific opportunity of mRNA," Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
arcamax.com

US pledges to double vaccine donations to boost global inoculation

WASHINGTON — The United States will double the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses it is donating to the global inoculation effort as the international community struggles to meet its goals for protecting people from the coronavirus. The larger donation, announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday, will bring the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
stockxpo.com

Covid-19 Vaccinations Boost the Global Economy, but May Not Cure It Alone

The global recovery is slowing as Covid-19 resurges, spurring governments to try to raise vaccination rates in hopes of fueling stronger economic growth. The thinking is, first, that vaccinations will ease consumers’ worries about infection, prompting them to spend more on travel, dining out, going to concerts and other activities that involve proximity to other people. Second, reduced Covid-19 case counts would mean fewer government shutdowns of ports, factories and other operations critical to global supply chains.
TRAVEL
HuffingtonPost

Moderna CEO Predicts End Of COVID-19 Pandemic Within A Year

The chief executive of Moderna said Thursday he thinks the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could be over within a year as vaccine production ramps up and doses are delivered around the globe, even as many lower-income nations wait for inoculations. The pharmaceutical company’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, told the Swiss newspaper Neue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

What ingredients are in the COVID vaccines?

Have you ever wondered what ingredients are in the COVID vaccines you received?. Thanks to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) efforts to increase transparency with the public, now there is a way to find out what exactly goes into each vaccine. Here are the lists of ingredients of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmatimes.com

Novavax joins Oxford mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccine study in adolescents

Biotech company Novavax will participate in the Oxford University-led Com-COV3 study, which is comparing a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule in adolescents. The Phase II clinical trial, funded by the UK Vaccines Taskforce (VTF) and National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), will include at least 360 adolescents aged 12-16 years old.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scientific American

Third COVID Vaccine Shot Boosts Protection in Israeli Study

Older Israelis who have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are much less likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 or to develop severe COVID-19 than are those who have had only two jabs, according to a highly anticipated study published on 15 September. The standard regimen for messenger...
WORLD
wsau.com

Seriously ill COVID-19 patients double in vaccine pace-setter Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The rapid pace of new COVID-19 infections and a doubling of seriously ill patients in Singapore have raised unexpected hurdles to reopening plans for the vaccination frontrunner, where 81% of the population is fully vaccinated. Singapore, one of the fastest in the world to reach that level,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer starts large trial for anti-Covid pill

Pfizer said Monday it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off Covid in people who are exposed to infection. The clinical trial will enroll 2,660 adults who will take part at the first signs of Covid infection or at first awareness of exposure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy