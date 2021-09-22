CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League and Championship clubs can trial safe standing areas from January

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YamrM_0c4QFoCL00
General view of the standing terraces at Griffin Park (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Clubs in the Premier League and Championship will be able to offer licensed standing areas from January 1 next year as part of a pilot programme.

The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) set out the plans in a statement on Wednesday.

The introduction of designated safe standing areas would mean an end to the blanket ban on standing in the top two divisions of English football which has been in place for over 25 years.

Clubs must apply to be part of the ‘early adopter’ programme by October 6, and if approved will be able to operate a licensed standing area from New Year’s Day until the end of the season.

The SGSA said the project would be independently evaluated, with all other areas of the stadia remaining all-seater.

Standing areas in what is now the Premier League and Championship were outlawed by legislation passed in the wake of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

The introduction of the licensed standing areas follows a commitment by the Government in its 2019 General Election manifesto, and it is a move which has cross-party support.

With independent research now complete, and capacity crowds back at grounds across the country, now is the right time to make progress. I look forward to hearing from clubs who wish to be part of our early adopters programme during the second half of this season

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said: “We have been clear that we will work with fans and clubs towards introducing safe standing at football grounds providing there was evidence that installing seating with barriers would have a positive impact on crowd safety.

“With independent research now complete, and capacity crowds back at grounds across the country, now is the right time to make progress. I look forward to hearing from clubs who wish to be part of our early adopters programme during the second half of this season.”

Clubs must meet a range of criteria in order to gain approval.

These include having the necessary infrastructure in both home and away areas of their stadium, allowing fans to sit or stand in the standing areas with the seats not locked in the ‘up’ or ‘down’ position, ensuring the areas do not impact on the view for other fans including those with disabilities, providing a code of conduct for standing fans and consulting with the relevant Safety Advisory Group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TfBW_0c4QFoCL00
Wolves’ fans in safe standing during a Europa League qualifier in July 2019 (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

SGSA chief executive Martyn Henderson said: “The focus of the SGSA is the safety and enjoyment of all fans at sports grounds.

“We know many fans want the choice to stand and, with the advent of new engineering solutions, our research has shown how this can be managed safely.

“Today’s announcement will enable us to properly test and evaluate licensed standing areas before the Government decides its next steps.”

The move comes after research conducted during the 2019-20 season, before the coronavirus pandemic began, which found that seats with barriers or independent barriers helped reduce the safety risk of persistent standing.

The announcement affects clubs subject to the Government’s all-seater policy. That includes clubs in the Premier League and Championship, or any club who have been in either of those divisions for three or more seasons since 1994-95, plus Wembley Stadium and the Principality Stadium.

Football Supporters’ Association chief executive Kevin Miles welcomed the move, saying: “We are beyond delighted to finally claim a win for the FSA’s Safe Standing campaign after extra time, penalties and more than a few replays and postponements!

“Today’s announcement is the result of prolonged and sustained campaigning by football fans – a victory for ordinary people with ordinary jobs who refused to accept the Taylor Report’s contention that standing could not be managed safely.

“It started in a pre-internet, pre-mobile phone world where running a campaign meant Sunday-morning trips to social clubs in Altrincham, teleconferences, leafleting political gatherings in the rain and letter-writing; relentless letter-writing.

“More recently it has been very much a team effort, a sophisticated, co-ordinated partnership between the FSA, other fans and fans’ organisations, colleagues at the various football leagues and authorities, football clubs, MPs, civil servants, friendly journalists and more enlightened factions of the UK policing authorities. We’ve come a long way.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Cole convinced Premier League clubs will dominate Europe

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole expects the Premier League to dominate Europe this season. Cole believes that English teams are more likely to win the Champions League, which kicks off this week, than teams from any other nation. He told the Daily Mail: "I would be stunned if we don't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

What are the tie-breaker rules for the Premier League table of standings?

After the first five matchdays of the 2021-22 season, Chelsea and Liverpool are top of the Premier League, with identical records: points, goals, everything. So what happens then? And more pertinently, what would happen in the highly unlikely situation that this would be the case at the end of the season as well, after 38 games, rather than just 5?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Clubs in England’s top two tiers invited to offer standing areas from January

Standing areas are set to be offered at selected Premier League and Championship grounds from January 1, ending a blanket ban on standing in the top two tiers of English football which has lasted for more than 25 years.Clubs subject to the Government’s all-seater policy will be invited to apply to join an ‘early adopter’ scheme by October 6, the Sports Grounds Safety Authority said.Safe standing trials will then run at the approved clubs from New Year’s Day 2022 until the end of the current season.Chelsea, Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United, Tottenham and Wolves are among the top-flight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Huddleston
Telegraph

Manchester City and Spurs to be first Premier League clubs to bring back standing

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are set to be the first clubs to bring back standing after the Government finally approved a pilot of safe standing in England and Wales. City and Spurs both confirmed they would apply to be part of a long-awaited trial of so-called rail seating next year, with Telegraph Sport told they were likely to be the only clubs who currently meet strict criteria when it comes to using them during league matches.
UEFA
tothelaneandback.com

Tottenham among clubs to hold trials for safe standing in stadium from next year

Tottenham among clubs to hold trials for safe standing from next year. In a significant development, Tottenham are among a number of clubs that will hold trials for safe standing in their stadium (h/t Express). The trials will allow supporters to stand and watch the game for the first time in 25 years as the Sports Ground Safety Authority (SGSA) completed its review for the same.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Cardiff City to apply to be part of safe standing trial for fans

Cardiff City will apply to be part of a scheme to pilot safe standing areas for fans this season. The Championship side was included in a six-club case study for the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) looking at the return of standing areas. Since 1994, first and second-tier grounds in...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Football Clubs#English Football#Sgsa#Government#Fsa#Safe Standing#The Taylor Report
chatsports.com

Premier League clubs to extend trial of concussion substitutes to reserve and youth team level in October... in opposition of criticism from brain-injury campaigners

Premier League clubs will extend the trial of concussion substitutes to cover all reserve and youth-team matches from next month in defiance of criticism from brain-injury campaigners. The top flight began the trial last February along with the FA after it was approved by international law-making body IFAB, with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Liverpool won’t be part of safe standing trial

Liverpool will not apply to take part in the Government’s safe standing pilot programme. The end to a 25-year blanket ban on standing in the top two tiers of English football was confirmed on Wednesday, with approved clubs able to operate licensed safe standing areas from January 1 next year.
PREMIER LEAGUE
sportspromedia.com

Reports: Premier League clubs facing betting shirt sponsor ban from 2023

Potential ban would follow those imposed in Italy and Spain. Premier League clubs look set to lose their lucrative shirt sponsorship deals in 2023, with the UK government’s review of the 2005 Gambling Act set to ban such partnerships, according to UK media reports. Across English soccer’s top flight and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Arsenal set to battle Tottenham for Premier League striker in January

Tottenham and Arsenal will battle to sign Anthony Martial in the January transfer window. The Frenchman is struggling for minutes at Old Trafford following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. His poor form hasn’t helped his cause and they gave him a chance to prove his worth when Manchester United faced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ferguson: Premier League clubs will be looking closely at Aribo

The Nigeria midfielder is among the standout players in Steven Gerrard's squad and he has started every one of their league matches in this campaign. Former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson has warned Rangers about how Joe Aribo will attract interest in England. Aribo has been handed a starting role in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Two of the Premier League’s presumed title contenders meet as Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.Thomas Tuchel’s side top the league table after a commanding second-half performance took them past Tottenham Hotspur last weekend to continue a strong start to the season that has seen them drop just two points.Manchester City, meanwhile, were held by Southampton and dropped out of the top four.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City - team news, build-up and live goal and score updatesNeither side will be keen to cede points to their rivals so early in the new Premier League campaign in a clash...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United host Aston Villa today as Cristiano Ronaldo aims to score in a third Premier League match in a row since re-joining the club. Ronaldo was on target against West Ham last weekend before Jesse Lingard’s late goal and David de Gea’s penalty save secured three points at the London Stadium, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side kept pace with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Aston Villa – latest updatesUnited were knocked out of the Carabao Cup as West Ham avenged Sunday’s defeat with a 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Brentford vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Brentford host Liverpool in the Premier League tonight, in what is the first competitive fixture between the sides since 1989. Newly-promoted Brentford secured their second win of the campaign last weekend as Ivan Toney scored one and set up another in their 2-0 win at Wolves, before Thomas Frank’s side thrashed Oldham 7-0 to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool have also enjoyed a successful week and are on a run of four wins in a row in all competitions following 3-0 wins over Crystal Palace in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy