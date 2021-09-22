CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Man ready for his 26th London Marathon after fighting Covid and leg injury

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVzl8_0c4QFGNl00
Simon Gallo, 62, of Stratford St Andrew in Suffolk, pictured in 2020 before running the virtual London Marathon (Simon Gallo/ PA) (PA Media)

A father is preparing to run his 26th consecutive London Marathon after overcoming Covid-19 and complications which left him fearing he may lose his right leg.

Simon Gallo 62, of Stratford St Andrew in Suffolk, developed coronavirus symptoms in March 2020.

While his immune system was weakened he developed a rare skin condition called pyoderma gangrenosum.

He said it took advantage of a small cut in his leg, describing it as like a “zombie flesh-eating thing, where – to be gory – lumps of flesh and blood and God knows what just fell off”.

The salesman, who is diabetic, said that after treatment his leg is a “bit of a messy scar” but he is now “completely without pain”.

He said he gained weight while on steroids for his leg injury but has since dropped from 15 stone 4lb to 13 stone 12lb.

Ahead of joining other runners in the capital for this year’s London Marathon next month, Mr Gallo said: “I could not imagine not being there, because I got the bug.

“I’m not going to be running fast.

“I’m going to be walking some of it because I’m not fit.

I’m just chuffed to bits that I’m able to do it and that it’s on

“I’m better but I’m not fit.

“I feel more like myself, the melon face has reduced, back to sort of almost normal for an old geezer like me.

“I’m just chuffed to bits that I’m able to do it and that it’s on.”

Calling himself the Mad Medic, he will run in surgery scrubs and carry flags naming the two charities he is supporting – the NSPCC and the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity

Mr Gallo said his health is “much improved” since last year when he walked laps of the perimeter of Ipswich Hospital for 2020’s virtual event, and he is “regaining some missing fitness and shedding steroid pounds”.

He added: “The way I looked last year, I looked worse than the Michelin man.

“The face, the gait, the posture, I was just a mess.”

He said he plans to “just get round” the 26.2 miles this year.

“I’m a plodder who loves being part of it,” he said.

“It came to me as a shock when I was asked by my Army mate to find us a place in 1996 because he couldn’t get in through the ballot.

“We got two places with the British Diabetic Association and I’ve never experienced the euphoria I experienced that day crossing the line.”

He said he used to watch the marathon from Wapping, where he lived in his 20s, “usually with a hangover on a Sunday morning” and thought the runners were “all mental and special people who had to train incredibly hard”.

He added: “But of course it’s a field of people who are of such varied capacity and ability, it’s a thing for anyone, old people, young people, fit people, not so fit people.

“It’s still my ambition to do it in under four hours but I’m going to have to set my mind to that and do some proper training.”

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/simongallo-marathon2021 or uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SimonGallo-Marathon2021.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Marathon#Steroids#St Andrew#Uk#Nspcc#Ipswich Hospitals Charity#Michelin
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, expert says

Unvaccinated children getting infected with Covid isn't an issue because they face such a vanishingly rare chance of falling seriously ill, a scientist said today. England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, yesterday told MPs 'virtually all' unjabbed youngsters would eventually catch the virus. He revealed about half of youngsters...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Army
sagharborexpress.com

Bret Parker Continues His Fight Against Parkinson’s Disease By Running In Both The Boston And New York Marathons

Bret Parker has almost done it all. From completing seven marathons on seven continents in seven days in the World Marathon Challenge, to vast bike treks that span hundreds of miles and just about everything in between, the 53-year-old who splits time between New York City and Noyac continues to challenge himself physically, mentally and emotionally.
SPORTS
KEYT

Marathon record holder Mary Keitany retires after injury

LONDON (AP) — Marathon runner Mary Keitany has retired from the sport because of a back injury to end a career in which she won multiple races in London and New York and set the world record for a women-only race. The 39-year-old Kenyan says pandemic-related travel restrictions have stopped her from coming to Europe to get treatment on an injury sustained in 2019. Keitany won the London Marathon in 2011, ’12 and ’17. She finished the 2017 race in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 1 second. Brigid Kosgei and Paula Radcliffe are the only women to have run a marathon quicker but they were in races also containing male pacesetters.
SPORTS
BBC

London Marathon: The man hoping to skip over the finish line

Rajinder Singh, known to many as the ‘Skipping Sikh’ hopes to be the first person to skip over the finish line of the London Marathon when he takes part in the race on 3 October. He will reach the milestone age of 75 during the same month and wants to...
WORLD
The Independent

London Marathon in talks with rival broadcasters as BBC contract nears end

London Marathon bosses are in talks with rival broadcasters as its contract with the BBC is due to run out after this year’s race.The BBC could lose its annual coverage of the blue-riband event, which takes place on Sunday and which it has televised since its inception in 1981.Race director Hugh Brasher said: “We have had a 40-year partnership with the BBC and we have been absolutely delighted with that partnership.“We will, in inappropriate ways, explore all sorts of other opportunities. What we believe is that this event lives on terrestrial TV.“This event is for Britain This event is...
WORLD
kion546.com

Marathon record holder Mary Keitany retires after injury

LONDON (AP) — Marathon runner Mary Keitany has retired from the sport because of a back injury to end a career in which she won multiple races in London and New York and set the world record for a women-only race. The 39-year-old Kenyan says pandemic-related travel restrictions have stopped her from coming to Europe to get treatment on an injury sustained in 2019. Keitany won the London Marathon in 2011, ’12 and ’17. She finished the 2017 race in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 1 second. Brigid Kosgei and Paula Radcliffe are the only women to have run a marathon quicker but they were in races also containing male pacesetters.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy