Warner Music Slips as Institutional Shareholder to Offload 0.45% Stake

Forward Earnings Estimates Dip As 10-Year Yield Rises. The major equity indexes closed mixed Friday with negative internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as trading volumes declined on both exchanges from the prior session. While the SPX managed to make some technical progress, the charts have not been able to surpass important resistance levels post the notable market drop last Monday. The near-term trends are still a mix of neutral and negative implications. And that condition exists while market breadth remains lackluster and, in our opinion, not very supportive. The data remains generally neutral in nature. However, the recent reductions in 12-month forward earnings estimates for the SPX combined with the lift in the 10-year Treasury yield add to the cautionary side of the scales, in our view. As such, we are maintaining our near-term “neutral/negative” macro-outlook for equities until such evidence is presented to warrant a change.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO