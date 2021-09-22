CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Music Slips as Institutional Shareholder to Offload 0.45% Stake

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Warner Music stock (NASDAQ:WMG) slipped nearly 3% Wednesday as parties related to Access Industries, an institutional shareholder, come to sell 0.45% equity of the company. The Access affiliates will sell Warner shares at $45 apiece, the closing rate as of Tuesday. The stock had risen nearly 12% Tuesday,...

