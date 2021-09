The varsity volleyball team traveled to Montabella to play in a 7 team invitational on Saturday. They would start out the morning against Carson City Crystal and would beat them 25-9 and 25-15. The second match of the day would be against Meridian where the Lady Eagles would pull out another victory 25-17, 25-19. Their final pool play game was against Nouvel Catholic Central. The Eagles would start out slow and had to fight from behind the whole first set and fell short 23-25. The second set would go to the Eagles as they would play more aggressive and would win 25-22. The Eagles would end up the second seed out of the seven teams by just one point behind first seed Fulton.

CARSON CITY, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO