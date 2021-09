It was a chance bicycle ride through Stanardsville a couple years ago that brought Sandra Emery to GRACE—Greene Alliance of Church/Community Efforts, that is. “Right as they were opening the thrift store, I happened to be riding my bicycle by and decided to stop in and see what was happening,” said Emery, who started her new role in the organization as executive director on Sept. 1. “I just felt like it was a good place and said I’d like to stat volunteering. I started out with the simple thing of pricing the clothes and worked my way up to the cashier. I really liked it.”

