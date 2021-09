Hurricanes are terrifying for people, but they can also be hard on our pets. When disasters strike, many pets are displaced, put in temporary boarding facilities, and some can even become separated from their owners. Waiting out a storm in an unfamiliar location can also make your pet feel uneasy. However, when hurricane season is upon you, all you can do as a pet owner is be as prepared as possible, keeping you and your pets safe during a natural disaster.

