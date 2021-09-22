CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CASA to host fourth annual golf tournament

wdnonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy a golf filled Friday during a golf tournament and silent auction hosted by the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). “This is our only fundraiser of the year. We have room for about four or five more teams. We also have a silent auction whether attendees are golfing or not. Donations can be made to us. We run off of grants and donations and we’ve had a big hit this year due to lack of government funding. We have started using our donations for our volunteers’ background checks. We also use the funds for anything our 150 foster children need whether it is shoes for football or baseball, something like that. A lot of these funds go directly to the children we serve,” CASA Executive Director Jackie Aaron said.

www.wdnonline.com

