CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Meat bosses warn soaring CO2 costs could mean higher bills for shoppers

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12uAeQ_0c4QApjD00
Industry leaders say there needs to be clarity over the long-term security of the UK’s CO2 supply (PA) (PA Archive)

Shoppers could face rising bills as meat manufacturers face sharp cost rises due to the soaring price of CO2, industry sources have said.

Meat and poultry supplies faced major disruption due to a shortage of CO2 caused by two sites in the north of England halting production last week.

However, a deal struck by Government and US-owner producer CF Fertilisers on Tuesday evening means firms are expected to see CO2 supplies return on Thursday.

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary George Eustice said that companies will however have to accept a major hike in CO2 rates, which could increase fivefold from £200 a tonne to £1,000.

He stressed that the surge in prices would not be a “major impact on food prices” for consumers due to its small proportion of overall costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvzvY_0c4QApjD00
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary George Eustice (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

However, an executive at a major meat supplier told the PA news agency that his firm could face an extra £1 million in costs every month due to the jump in prices.

He added that this is likely to mean that prices will increase for customers.

“They have mentioned a sharp potential price rise and we use 600 to 700 hundred tonnes a week, so that’s probably going mean more than a £1 million extra a month,” he said.

“We are still finding out exactly what prices will be and are due to have conversations with retailers now, but a jump like that is obviously going to be a bad thing for consumers in the long run.

“Suppliers can try to take some of that but there is so much pressure elsewhere and the margins are so tight.”

The executive said that his firm has around a week of CO2 left so believes empty shelves will be avoided, assuming the supply is restarted without significant further disruption.

The British Meat Processing Association (BMPA) also warned that CO2 price shifts could “prompt price distortion in other markets”.

Industry leaders have stressed that there needs to be clarity over the long-term security of the UK’s CO2 supply.

A spokeswoman for the BMPA said: “Yesterday’s announcement that the Government has secured a deal with CF Industries to reopen one of their fertiliser plants comes as a huge relief in the short term and will allow meat producers to continue their operations beyond next week.

“But, we do not underestimate the challenge that faces us over the next three weeks.

“If we are to return to a normal functioning of the CO2 market, there will need to be some complex discussion on how to re-negotiate and restructure CO2 supply and pricing in the UK.”

The trade body said it is focused on ensuring supply is readily available by Friday, which is “when around 25% of pork production was in danger of shutting down”.

Meanwhile, brewing and pub bosses also called for a “longer-term solution” to help avoid similar further disruption.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said: “The short-term arrangement between CF Fertilisers and the Government is welcome news and provides some relief that the supply of CO2 can resume.

“However, the sector urgently needs a longer-term solution to avoid further, sudden outages – particularly as energy prices are likely to remain high for some time.

“With ongoing supply chain disruption still impacting on our sector and the busy Christmas period fast approaching, the burden of additional costs or further interruptions to the supply of CO2 would be extremely damaging to the recovery of the sector.”

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Beyond Meat Supplier Warns of Higher Pea Protein Prices

(Bloomberg) -- A supplier to Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND ) Inc. said consumers of plant proteins should brace for higher prices following a spike in pea costs. Peas are a key ingredient in some alternative proteins, where demand is growing. At the same time, European pea supply was hurt by adverse weather, while a drought in Canada cut pea output there by 45%, causing prices to more than double from last year, France’s Roquette Freres SA said.
AGRICULTURE
newschain

Electrician warns panic-buyers could cost self-employed their income

Panic-buyers could hit the pockets of self-employed people, one worker has warned, as many struggled to commute without any fuel. Queues stretched out from petrol stations at the weekend as panic-buying added to fuel supply issues caused by a lack of HGV drivers. Self-employed electrician Roland McKibbin, 31, from Beckenham,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Shoppers face empty shelves at Christmas without urgent solution to labour shortage, government warned

Shoppers could face gaps on supermarket shelves this Christmas despite government assurances that the festive season is “safe” from labour shortages and surging enrgy prices, food industry bosses have said.“Our members are telling us they are weeks behind with Christmas preparations, they are really not optimistic about being able to deliver,” said Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Meat Processors’ Association. Mr Allen said an ongoing labour shortage had not been resolved and he questioned government claims that a deal reached to protect supplies of CO2 would be enough to ensure stocks of meat remained strong. CO2 is used...
RETAIL
TechRadar

Energy bills soar: top tips for keeping your costs down

The cost of energy is set to soar this winter, with bills potentially rising by hundreds of pounds. This year, wholesale gas prices have risen by 250%. In the last month alone, they’ve risen by 70%. This sudden surge has been caused by a number of factors, including increased global demand, lower supplies of gas from Russia and a fire in Kent that affected the electricity we import from France.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2#Meat Processing#Food Prices#Poultry#Bills#Cf Fertilisers#Food And Rural Affairs#Bmpa#Government#Cf Industries
The Independent

Panic-buyers exacerbating ‘temporary’ petrol supply crisis, says AA president

Panic-buying is exacerbating fuel shortages at some petrol stations that were initially caused by supply chain issues, the president of the AA, Edmund King, has said, adding that millions of drivers rushing out to fill up their tanks would “put a strain on the system”. “Earlier in the week, there were some problems with the supply chain, as we know, due to a shortage of some lorry drivers, but that was only a localised problem,” he told BBC Breakfast.The AA president said the shortage had been made worse by drivers “going out and filling up when they don’t really need...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Thousands of energy customers facing bill shocks

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing uncertainty over their household energy bills after the collapse of suppliers in recent days. Customers are awaiting announcements by the regulator, Ofgem, about which surviving company will take on their supply and which tariff they must pay. Many will face the prospect of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

More energy firms to go bust leaving millions of customers in limbo, regulator warns

An unprecedented surge in gas prices will force more energy suppliers out of business leaving “well above” hundreds of thousands of customers in limbo, the head of energy regulator Ofgem has warned.“Have a look at the change in the gas price – it really is something that we don’t think we’ve seen before at this pace,” Jonathan Brearley told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.He declined to give an estimate on numbers of firms that might go bust but said: “We do expect more [suppliers] not to be able to face the circumstances we’re in.”He said: “We...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Daily Mail

Shoppers are warned they face price hikes despite government agreeing to pay US fertiliser firm MILLIONS of pounds to start producing CO2 again.. amid fears the problem could resurface in three weeks

Shoppers were today warned that they face higher prices despite the government handing millions of pounds to a US firm to restart CO2 production. CF Industries, one of the biggest fertiliser businesses in the world, shut its two plants in Teesside and Cheshire after a large surge in gas prices meant continued production wouldn't be profitable.
GAS PRICE
CNN

UK bails out an American company to prevent food supply crisis

London (CNN Business) — The UK government has agreed to subsidize a major US fertilizer manufacturer at a cost of several million pounds to taxpayers in order to restart carbon dioxide production vital to Britain's food supply. The government announced the extraordinary intervention in a statement late on Tuesday. The...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Increase in homeowners seeking back-up generators as gas supply crisis deepens

A growing number of UK homeowners have been making enquiries about back-up domestic generators as the energy crisis deepens.Four small UK energy companies have already collapsed as a result of soaring energy prices, with business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, insisting there is “no cause for immediate concern” over the UK’s energy supplies. UK homeowners, however, have already begun seeking alternative energy supplies in the case that a large shortage does impact consumers across the winter. London based electrical services provider, Quantum Electrical Services told The Independent that it was now receiving enquiries into domestic generators for the first time. “Historically you’d...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
Phys.org

CO2 shortage: Why a chemical problem could mean more empty shelves

As far as the environment goes, carbon dioxide is probably public enemy number one. This makes it all the more ironic that the UK is currently suffering from a shortage of the gas, which experts warn will affect a variety of industries, most notably food and drink. In the right...
SCIENCE
Fortune

Why a shortage of carbon dioxide could mean no Christmas turkey

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Already faced with low worker turnout, the U.K. meat industry has a fresh headache: a shortage of carbon dioxide used to stun pigs and poultry before they are slaughtered. Carbon dioxide is missing from...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Gas crisis: Pig farmers fear they may have to cull animals

Pig farmers fear they may soon have to start killing their animals because of a carbon dioxide shortage at abattoirs caused by soaring gas prices. CO2 is widely used in the food and drinks industry, including for stunning animals at abattoirs before slaughter. But some CO2 suppliers have halted production...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. A jump in gas prices has forced several domestic energy suppliers out of business...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

UK meat processor Cranswick says CO2 shortages could halt production

Sept 20 (Reuters) - London-listed meat processor Cranswick (CWK.L) warned on Monday that a shortage of carbon dioxide in Britain coupled with a labour crunch could bring production to a halt throughout the supply chain ahead of Christmas. Cranswick boss Adam Couch urged the government, which has been in emergency...
AGRICULTURE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy