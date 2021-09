SEASIDE PARK: Authorities are out with one victim near 14th Avenue @ Oceanfront in the southern portion of town recently pulled from the water. This victim is currently CPR-in-Progress and was one of two pulled in this rescue. Again today, OCSN is hearing a high number of water rescues/ Swimmers-in-Distress calls today up and down the Barrier Island. OCSN, along with numerous police/fire/EMS agencies on their Facebook pages, warn you to- PLEASE stay OUT THE WATER TODAY. Rip Currents are very dangerous this weekend, and resources to rescue you are wearing thin as agencies are tending to multiple calls. Dispatch is also advising units responding to use caution as NJ 35 is gridlock in this area.

SEASIDE PARK, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO