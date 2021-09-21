CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Warriors Announce 2021-22 Television and Radio Broadcast Schedules

By Facebook Twitter
NBA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the 13th straight season, every regular season Golden State Warriors game will be available on television and radio, the team announced today. NBC Sports Bay Area, the exclusive television home for Warriors games in Northern California, will broadcast a total of 70 regular season contests during the 2021-22 campaign. Additionally, the network will televise each of the team’s three preseason home games at Chase Center, beginning with the Wednesday, October 6 contest against the Denver Nuggets. NBC Sports Bay Area’s regular season coverage tips off on Sunday, October 24, when the Warriors travel to Sacramento to face the Kings.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Radio On#Espn Radio#Television#Nba
fadeawayworld.net

Young Fan Secretly Records LeBron James And Anthony Davis At Minicamp In Las Vegas

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka performed his job admirably this past summer, making a slew of movies to drastically improve the roster for the upcoming campaign. With days to go before the start of training camp, it is on LeBron James and the rest of the crew to prepare for the new season and ensure all the offseason moves don't go to waste.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The new Miami Heat: The Maestro and The Maniac? (Lowry, Butler have their thoughts)

It’s probably not the marketing campaign of choice, but the 2021-22 Miami Heat season well could come down to the maestro and the maniac. At least when it comes to how friends, and now teammates, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry view each other. “I think Kyle is damn near a genius when it comes to knowing how to get people the ball,” Butler said of the Heat’s prime offseason addition, at the team’s ...
NBA
NBA

Zion Williamson recovering from foot surgery, expects to play in regular season opener

A highly motivated NBA player is often described as having a "chip" on their shoulder, but after two non-playoff seasons to begin his career, Zion Williamson described his Monday as a “boulder.” Unfortunately for the 21-year-old forward, Williamson believes his internal drive may have led to an injury that will keep him off the court for a few more weeks.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Host Goes Off On Company’s Vaccine Mandate

Earlier this year, Disney—parent company of ESPN—announced a vaccine mandate for employees. Sage Steele, one of the most outspoken conservative front-facing employees at the sports network, has come out strong against the mandate, while confirming that she complied and has been vaccinated. Steele appeared on the Uncut with Jay Cutler...
HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Watch: David Letterman Trolls Kevin Durant at Nets Press Conference

NBA press conferences can be a little dry, if not totally worthless when it comes to yielding anything resembling novel insight into how the players behind the microphone process the game. How does it feel to win such a close game over your most heated rival? It feels good. What was it like guarding LeBron James? It was difficult. What is the team’s mindset heading into the playoffs? We’re going to take things one game at a time. It’s fitting, then, that David Letterman, the late-night comedy icon known for his deadpan delivery, decided to make a cameo at the Brooklyn Nets’ media day on Monday, posing...
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James unveils Lakers Big 3’s new nickname

The Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook have themselves a new nickname, and it looks like it’s going to catch on pretty quickly as well. It also seems like the new moniker is pretty official too, considering how it was the Lakers’ own...
NBA
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is LeBron James?

Remember "The Decision"? That was an hour-long television special in 2010, where LeBron James announced that he was leaving his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Miami Heat. Find Out: Most...
NBA
NBC Sports

Warriors' Brown reveals hilarious story about Klay's boat

Klay Thompson has entertained Warriors fans all offseason with his Instagram Live sessions from his boat. But it wasn't long ago that the Warriors star wasn't a seasoned boat captain. In fact, early on Captain Klay thought he could just park his boat wherever he wanted. That is until Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown set him straight and got him his own slip.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy