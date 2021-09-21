Warriors Announce 2021-22 Television and Radio Broadcast Schedules
For the 13th straight season, every regular season Golden State Warriors game will be available on television and radio, the team announced today. NBC Sports Bay Area, the exclusive television home for Warriors games in Northern California, will broadcast a total of 70 regular season contests during the 2021-22 campaign. Additionally, the network will televise each of the team’s three preseason home games at Chase Center, beginning with the Wednesday, October 6 contest against the Denver Nuggets. NBC Sports Bay Area’s regular season coverage tips off on Sunday, October 24, when the Warriors travel to Sacramento to face the Kings.www.nba.com
