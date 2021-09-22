CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellness Wednesday: How This Patient Lost Weight With Benchmark Medical Group

By Emily Mashak
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At Townsquare Media, we believe wellness is important for our community to thrive. Every Wednesday, we'll feature a wellness leader in our community. Wellness Wednesday is made possible thanks to our partners Benchmark Medical Group. Losing weight can be daunting, but it doesn't have to be — especially when you...

999thepoint.com

WebMD

How to Handle Pandemic Weight Gain

At the doctor’s office recently, the nurse weighed me and said, “That’s 5 pounds heavier than last time you were here.”. I was taken aback -- not by the news, but that she’d actually made the comment. “Well, the pandemic happened,” I said. “I baked a lot this past year....
LIFESTYLE
sunnysidesun.com

Wellness Wednesday: Are you sitting up straight?

Let this be a public service announcement: STOP looking down at your phone! Hold your phone UP to eye level!. Prolonged device usage can cause faulty posture such as forward neck posture, slouched posture, or rounded shoulders. The frequency of device use, the degree of neck flexion while using the phone, and the body position are some of the main factors associated with neck and shoulder pain and its severity.
FITNESS
lompocvmc.com

How Your Medical Team Can Help Support Your Weight Loss Goals

Excess body weight in the form of fat is linked to an increased risk of chronic illness and chronic pain. However, losing weight can lower the risk of these future outcomes. Excess body weight in the form of fat is linked to an increased risk of chronic illness and chronic pain. However, losing weight can lower the risk of these future outcomes.
WEIGHT LOSS
sunnysidesun.com

Wellness Wednesday: Scars and how to take care of them

Can scars be treated? YES. There are lots of ways to treat and prevent scaring. Here are some scar strategies for both old and new scars:. • Topical treatments, such as vitamin E oil, cocoa butter cream, silicone gel, onion extract products, and several commercial skin care products like Vaseline and Aquaphor that are sold over the counter may be somewhat effective in helping to heal scars.
SKIN CARE
news3lv.com

Wellness Wednesday: joint pain

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's wellness Wednesday, and last week we looked at low back pain. We'll return to that for those who have had surgeries. Today, we're focussing on joint pain. Joining us today is doctor Robert Odell from neuropathy and pain centers of las vegas to talk about...
LAS VEGAS, NV
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

New Data Strengthen The Case For a Simple Diet That Could Protect Against Alzheimer's

For those with Alzheimer's disease, there's a tell-tale sign in the brain. Amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles appear as an early signal of what's to come. But recent research has shown that these physical changes to the brain may not be the sole drivers of the disease, and that something as simple as diet could change our cognitive resilience to dementia in the future. The specific diet – called the MIND diet – is based on the Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet (in fact, MIND is short for 'Mediterranean-DASH diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay'). It was developed by a...
FITNESS
goodmenproject.com

5 Reasons I Exercise and Eat Well That Aren’t Related to Weight Loss

I’ve struggled to love myself for most of my life. It started when I was a kid. Whether it was the comments my mom made about my weight (or her weight), the beauty ads of skinny women in bikinis frolicking on the beach, how there was always someone I knew who was on a diet or a combination of everything…I have always struggled to love myself as is.
WEIGHT LOSS
who13.com

Wellness Wednesday: chair workout

September is Healthy Aging Month and morning exercise has been shown to improve decision-making skills and overall cognition for the remainder of the day in older individuals. Strength Coach Danya Douglas Hunt shares some simple seated stretches anyone can do every morning.
WORKOUTS
CBS Boston

Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Cindy wants to know, “What is the wait time between the flu shot and a booster?” The CDC says you no longer need to wait any time between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including the flu shot. You can get them on the same day. JoAnn writes, “I understand people with underlying conditions can receive a Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
boxrox.com

Best Benefits of Tempo Training for Weights and How to Do It

Tempo Training for Weights is an important aspect of training that many lifters and athletes ignore or overlook. Tempo Training for Weights has the following benefits. Provides a different dose response depending on the lift. Tempo Training for Weights. Marcus Filly explains more, “the four numbers in a tempo prescription...
WORKOUTS
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOY

VA Medical Center celebrating Patient Experience Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The VA Medical Center is celebrating Patient Experience Week with two activities to honor its doctors and nurses. One of these activities is a Heroes Serving Heroes Wall which honors the doctors and nursing heroes serving the veteran heroes. Whenever a staff member receives a compliment from a patient or family member, it gets written and put up on this wall.
CLARKSBURG, WV
