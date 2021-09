College basketball is not far away from tipping off again, as the first games of the 2021-22 season will take place on Nov. 9. Schedules across the country are largely finalized at this point, and the next seven weeks are about building conditioning and skill level during workouts before coalescing as teams once formal practices begin. The SEC lost a fair amount of talent to the NBA Draft this summer as always, but the top of the conference in particular is going to be extremely tough.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO