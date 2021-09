Veteran forwards James Neal and Michael Frolik will be attending training camp with the St. Louis Blues on professional tryout contracts, the team announced Friday. Neal, 34, had the final two years of his contract bought out by the Edmonton Oilers earlier this off-season. The 13-year veteran had five goals and 10 points in 29 games last season, but has scored at least 20 goals 10 different times in his career. In 850 career games Neal has 294 career goals and 555 points.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO